The national wushu athlete to the Asian Games won a silver medal. His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, President of Brunei Darussalam National Olympic Council presented the medal.

Basma Lachkar won the medal at the women's Taijiquan and Taijijian event. First place went to contestant from China, while third place went to athlete from Hong Kong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei