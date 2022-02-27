The Minister of Health also shared on the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme as of 25th February 2022. Also informed is the new update has been activated in the BruHealth application with a feature called “ART”.

The accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme for those who have received three doses is 53.4 percent of the overall rate of the population, meanwhile for those who have received one dose and two doses is more than 94 percent respectively. Members of the public are advised to report the ART results in the BruHealth application as the use of the previously used ART report website has been discontinued. Members of the public are also reminded to update the health status in the BruHealth application daily to help the Ministry of Health to monitor their health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei