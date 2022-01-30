The Minister of Health also shared on the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme as of the 28th of January 2022.

The overall population rate who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94.8 percent. Meanwhile, the rate of those who have received two doses is 93.9 percent; while 38.3 percent have received three doses of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health also informed that the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for house-to-house service will be conducted next week for pre-selected patients who have limited movement or are bedridden. The service will be conducted in several Mukims from 9 in the morning until 2.30 in the afternoon.

On 31st of January 2022, the service will be in Mukim Sengkurong and several mukims in Kampung Ayer area. On 2nd of February 2022 in Mukim Kuala Belait and several mukims in Kampung Ayer area. On 3rd of February 2022 in Mukim Sengkurong. And, on 5th of February 2022 in Mukim Kilanas and Mukim Sengkurong. Patients eligible for the house-to-house service will be contacted in advance by the Ministry of Health for early screening, and they will need to share details of their identity card or passport, as well as Bru-HIMS card or number if available.

Source: Radio Television Brunei