The Minister of Health also shared on the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme until the 4th of February 2022.

The overall rate of the population who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94.8 percent, 94 percent have received 2 doses, and 41 percent 6 have received 3 doses. The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for house-to-house service will be conducted next week for pre-selected patients who have limited movement or are bedridden. It will be conducted in several Mukims from 9 in the morning to 2.30 in the afternoon. On the 7th of February, it will be at Mukim Sengkurong and several mukims in Kampung Ayer area; Mukim Kota Batu and Mukim Seria on the 8th. On the 9th of February, it will be at Mukim Kilanas and Mukim Liang; Mukim Kota Batu, Mukim Lumapas, and Mukim Burong Pingai Ayer on the 10th, and Mukim Lumapas on the 12th.

Patients who are eligible for the house-to-house service will be contacted in advance by the Ministry of Health for early screening, and those contacted will need to share details of their identity card or passport, as well as Bru-HIMS card or number if available. For the movement restrictions carried out from 12 midnight until 4 in the morning, 3 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, whereby two of them were violations of the directive to stay at home.

