The Minister of Health also shared that on 12th November 2021, 5,327 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine injection. The total includes 1,656 adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Under the National Vaccination Programme, 378,120 individuals have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine which is 87.9 per cent of the total population. Meanwhile, 295,458 individuals have completed the second doses of COVID-19 vaccine which is 68.7 per cent of the total population. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health informed that the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic services will be conducted as follows:

i) Nakhoda Ragam Abdul Rashid Primary School Hall, Kampung Menunggol on Sunday, 14th November 2021 from 10 in the morning until until 2:30 in the afternoon, especially for residents of Kampung Menunggol and its surroundings. Residents of the village are welcome to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and the Vaccination Clinic is also open via walk-in for residents aged 18 and above who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination. ii) Lamunin Health Centre that will be conducted on Monday, 15th November 2021; Wednesday, 17th November 2021 and Thursday, 18th November 2021 from 9 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon, especially for residents of Mukim Lamunin, Ukong, Rambai and surrounding areas who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination, and for those who have been scheduled to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The local community who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccination can do so via walk-in by bringing along their identification card or passport; BruHIMS card or it’s number if available; as well as the COVID-19 Vaccination Card for those receiving the second dose of the injection. For those who require transportation assistance to the clinic, they can inform the Village Head by providing information such as full name, address, identification card number and telephone number. Meanwhile for those who are unable to attend on their own to the aforementioned health centres due to health problems or limited movement, they can register or be registered through the Village Head for vaccination arrangements at their respective homes.

The Operasi Pulih carried out from 8 in the evening until 4 this morning, 12 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, whereby 9 of them are violations of the out-of-house restriction.

Source: Radio Television Brunei