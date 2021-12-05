81.5 per cent of the total population have completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While, 94 per cent of the total population have received the first dose.

On the 3rd of December, 296 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Under the National Vaccination Programme, 404,138 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; while 350,451 individuals have completed the second dose. Meanwhile during the ‘Operasi Peralihan’ carried out from 10 at night until 4 in the morning, 5 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, whereby all of them were violations of the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei