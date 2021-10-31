The Minister of Health also shared that on the 29th of October 2021, 739 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine injection.

Under the National Vaccination Programme, 351,715 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or 81.8 per cent of the total population. Meanwhile, 252,947 individuals have completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or 58.8 per cent of the total population.

Whereas among the elderly population aged 60 years and above, 42,154 individuals or 97.4 per cent have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and a total of 38,204 individuals or 88.2 per cent have completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Operasi Pulih currently carried out from 8 in the evening until 4 the next morning, 22 violations of the directive were issued with compound fines nationwide, including 13 violations of the out-of-house restriction directive.

