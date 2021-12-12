On the 10th of December 2021, 2,075 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine injection, including 2,033 adolescents aged 12-17.

This means that 94.1 per cent of the total population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 87 per cent of the total population have completed the COVID-19 vaccination.

During ‘Operasi Peralihan’ carried out from 10 at night to 4 in the morning, 2 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, whereby both were violations of the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei