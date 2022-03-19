The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy also shared on the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19 as of 18th March 2022.

59.4 per cent of the total population have received three doses of the vaccine, while those who have received one dose and two doses respectively are more than 94 per cent.

For the movement restrictions carried out from 12 midnight until 4 am, two violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, in which one of it was a violation of the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei