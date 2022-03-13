At the media conference, the Minister of Health shared on the National Vaccination Program for COVID-19 as of 11th March 2022.

58 per cent of the total population have received three doses, while those who have received one dose and two doses is respectively more than 94 per cent.

For the movement restriction carried out from 12 midnight until 4 in the morning, one violation of the directive was issued a compound fine nationwide of which it was the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei