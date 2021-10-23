The Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs, held the online National Religious Programme for Arabic and Religious Schools simultaneously nationwide with 2 sessions.

The programme included the reading of Surah Yasin; a doa or supplication to seek protection from COVID-19 and Doa Peliharakan Sultan dan Brunei Darussalam. Among the schools holding it were the Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic Boys’ Secondary School; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic School; Raja Isteri Pengrian Anak Hajah Saleha Girls’ Secondary Arabic Religious School in Kampong Katok; Pengiran Anak Puteri Masna Religious School; Penapar Religious School in Tutong District; Sayyidina Ali Religious School, Belait District and Batu Apoi Religious School, Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei