30 childcare centre owners were involved in the National Nutrition and Physical Activity Guidelines Workshop for Childcare Centres. The workshop for the second group was conducted yesterday morning at the Health Promotion Centre.

Present was Dayang Siti Zahrah binti Haji Abd Razak, Assistant Director of Community Development, JAPEM. During the workshop, more knowledge on the guidelines were shared with the participants such as preparing and handling of food that is clean, nutritional and balanced as well as safe. Such workshop is also hoped to empower owners and managers of childcare centres as well as parents and guardians to instil and ensure a healthy lifestyle from an early stage. The two-day workshop was a collaboration between the Health Promotion Centre and JAPEM.

Source: Radio Television Brunei