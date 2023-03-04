The Department of Labour, Ministry of Home Affairs will introduce the National Labour Management System, NLMS to replace counter services at the department. This is to facilitate the public and employment agencies registered under the Department of Labour in submitting applications via online.

The new system will be implemented in phases, namely to ensure that the implementation will run smoothly and orderly. Registration to the NLMS system will be opened to employers who hold the Foreign Workers License and Domestic Service License starting 1st of April, 2023. Special kiosks will also be provided at the Department of Labour's lobby to facilitate the public in registering with the help from Department of Labour.

Employers who have a Foreign Workers License or Domestic Service License or new employers and the public who do not have the licenses are required to register through the website at 'nlms.gov.bn' by completing the required information. Employers who already have a Foreign Workers License or Domestic Service License will be contacted by the Department of Labour, while the public or new employers will be contacted via email and will be given a link for account activation. The NLMS will only be available for online applications once the updated details are verified by the Department of Labour.

Information on the registration procedure in the NLMS system can be obtained through the Department of Labour's website at 'www.labour.gov.bn' and for any inquiries, contact the numbers listed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei