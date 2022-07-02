The National Flag Hoisting and Distribution Ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 76th Birthday Celebration was also held simultaneously throughout the country yesterday morning.

In the Brunei Muara District, the national flags were distributed at the Brunei Muara District car park area. It was presented by Doctor Dayang Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education. Also present was the Brunei Muara District Officer.

In the Belait District, such a ceremony was held at the Menara Cendera Kenangan Recreational Park, Kuala Belait. The national flags were distributed by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. Also present was the Acting Belait District Officer.

The Tutong District Civic Centre Complex became the focal point for such a ceremony in the Tutong District. Handing over the flags were Doctor Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment at the Ministry of Development. Also present was the Acting Tutong District Officer.

In the Temburong District., the event was held at the Bangar Town Wharf area. The national flags were distributed by Dayang Hajah Norliah binti Haji Kula, Permanent Secretary for Policy and Fiscal at the Ministry of Finance and Economy. Also present was the Acting Temburong District Officer. Source: Radio Television Brunei