The hoisting of the National flag in conjunction with the 37th Brunei Darussalam National Day Celebration is welcomed by all parties. RTB Crew found that the public is now more sensitive to the importance of hoisting the national flag in enlivening the National Day Celebration.

The celebration’s joy can be felt with banners, flags as well as decorations installed in the capital. The flags are flown in the correct and proper way, a testament of the people’s deep love and loyalty to the Monarch and the country. Seeing the National Flags waving proudly on the buildings also increases one’s love, pride and respect for the country’s beloved leader. The flag of Brunei Darussalam is a symbol of the sovereignty of the nation and the country’s with vision of ‘Baldatun Tayyibatun Warabbun Ghafur’. The national flag will continue to be hoist until the 25th of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei