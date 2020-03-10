The National Dietary Guidelines for Health Eating is a set of dietary guidelines specially developed for Brunei Darussalam, to primarily provide all stakeholders and the general public with up-to-date, informative and trusted healthy eating guidelines.

The National Dietary Guidelines, NDG’s aim to improve the dietary practices and lifestyle habits among the Bruneian population while serving as an essential guiding document for healthcare providers, academics and relevant policy maker. The document can inform and direct policy towards promoting and achieving dietary intake that meets all of our population’s nutrient requirements and at the same time, can be used in preventive measures to reduce the risk of the National Dietary Guidelines in general.

For policymakers, the guidelines can help in formulating effective policies and strategies to address the range of health and nutrition-related issues in the country. It serves as a core foundation in the planning and implementation of nutrition policies and programmes that affect the eating environments such as School Canteen Guidelines, Guidelines for Food and Beverages Served in Workplaces, the School Feeding Scheme by the Ministry of Education and Brunei Darussalam’s Healthier Choice initiative.

For healthcare professionals, it is hoped that these guidelines can be utilised as an important resources for giving out the correct nutrition education advice to patients. For teaching professionals involved in the field of nutrition-related sciences and education programmes, the guidelines can be utilised or incorporated in the curriculum so that the information taught to students and undergraduates are consistent and any research conducted, will be guided by the guidelines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei