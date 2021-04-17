The Five Eleven National Basketball League organized by the Brunei Basketball Association raised its curtains last night at the Batu Besurat in Gadong. 9 men’s teams and 4 women’s teams participated in the league.

The launching ceremony was officiated by Jake Goh Kiat Heng, the President of the Brunei Basketball Association. In last night’s match, Easyway defeated Yi’s Nation.

In another match, Belait District Basketball Association, B.D.B.A defeated Four Zero Nine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei