Seven Brunei Darussalam’s contingents comprised of Chef de Mission, secretariat, coach and athletes of Pencak Silat departed for Hanoi, Viet Nam yesterday afternoon.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Brunei Darussalam first participated in the SEA Games in 1977. The country’s best achievement was when the country hosted in 1999 by winning 4 gold medals, 12 silvers and 32 bronzes. The next delegation will leave for Hanoi, Viet Nam, this Tuesday.

Source: Radio Television Brunei