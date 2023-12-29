Naga City Village Receives New Basketball Court from Chinese Embassy

Naga City, Philippines – Liberty Village in Barangay Cararayan in Naga City celebrated the inauguration of a new basketball court on Friday, a project donated by the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, Wu Chenqi, director of the Embassy's Media and Public Relations, spoke at the event, noting that the idea for the basketball court was first proposed by Mayor Nelson Legacion in December of the previous year. "With the joint efforts of the city government, the Barangay Cararayan, including the construction workers, the project has finally come into reality," Chenqi said.

Mayor Legacion expressed gratitude for the donated sports facility. He remarked, "This sports facility is a clear manifestation and expression of such friendship that will benefit primarily the community, not only the young ones but also those who belong to the older generation."

Chenqi, a member of the Chinese Embassy basketball team, emphasized the unifying power of sports. He acknowledged the popularity of basketball in the Philippines and expressed his pleasure at the country's successful hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup held from August to September.