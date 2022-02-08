Several initiatives under the Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Health have been implemented within the planned period. Among the significant initiative is the improvement of clinical services such as the addition of dialysis units for kidney patients. During the Muzakarah or Discussion session of the 18th Legislative Council Meeting for 2022, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health also stated on the country’s ability to conduct genomic sequencing tests in identifying COVID-19 variants is among the recent achievement that has been realised through collaboration with the private sector.

Yang Berhormat also shared the Ministry of Health’s aspiration to make the health sector as one that can contribute to the national economy. This means a resilient and dynamic health system capable of evolving towards becoming a developed, empowered sector and creating a conducive environment for the development of the medical and health industry in the country including professional development, specialised medical services, infrastructure investment, research, medical technology and digital transformation in healthcare.

19 Members of the Legislative Council attended the Muzakarah Session led by Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari. The session took place at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei