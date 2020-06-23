​Muslims are reminded to look at the Partial Solar Eclipse as an example and lesson that strengthen their faith in the greatness and might of Allah. This was highlighted during a special sermon on partial solar eclipse that occurred yesterday afternoon. Following the phenomenon, all mosques, suraus and religious halls in the country held the mass sunnat prayer. The focal point of the special prayer was Jame ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong in the capital.

Muslims should repent and seek Allah’s forgiveness for all their sins and wrongdoings. They are also urged to do good deeds during any eclipse such as reciting Zikir, giving sadaqqah or alms and reciting Istigfar to seek for Allah’s forgiveness. The sermon also criticised some members of the community for their distorted belief that the eclipse of the Sun or Moon is a sign of impending disaster or war. The sermon said this belief was wrong and against the teachings of Islam.

Joining the congregants for the sunat prayer were Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei