17 participants took part in the Musabaqah Al-Quran and Memorisation Al-Quran Verses for New Converts nationwide at the Belait District Level. The ceremony organised by the Islamic Dakwah Centre through the Belait District Dakwah Unit was held yesterday morning at the Multipurpose Hall of the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Religious School, Kuala Belait.

For the Murattal Al-Quran, emerging champion in the men's category was Muhammad Nur Aisamuddin bin Muhammad Hanafi, while the women's category was won by Hajah Noraine binti Abdullah. Meanwhile, for the memorisation of Al-Quran verses, Muhammad Dzulkarnain Hamzah bin Abdullah and Nur Raihana binti Muhammad Hanafi emerged as the male and female champions respectively. Prizes were presented by Mohamad Aliyani bin Ismail, Chief Religious Officer, Belait District Religious Affairs Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei