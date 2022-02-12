The 4th Musabaqah Al-Quran Reading for men and women aged 40 and above for mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide will be held on the 5th until the 7th of March 2022. The competition is held in conjunction with the 38th Brunei Darussalam National Day Celebration 2022. It is jointly organised by the Mosque Affairs department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque Takmir Committee, Kuala Belait.

The public wishing to participate can obtain the form at the Imarah Division, Mosque Affairs Department, Jalan Sumbiling, Bandar Seri Begawan; at Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque, Kuala Belait; Mosque Affairs Office in every district or download it by scanning the QR code. Completed participation forms should be submitted not later than Monday, 28th of February 2022, at 4 in the afternoon. Further enquiries can be directed to 877 5464 and 883 1350 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei