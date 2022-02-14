Manifestations of the glorious cultural heritage that has been entrenched since time immemorial in the country is manifested through the seven ethnic groups in Brunei. Among them, Murut which is rich in uniqueness and special customs and culture. For the Murut, the traditional costume inherited from the past is a symbol of pride.

The bravery and courage of the Murut is illustrated through the patterns and colors on their traditional costume. Despite going through a process of change, the Murut’s traditional costume still retains the ethnic’s original identity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei