The Ministry of Religious Affairs held a virtual Munajat Ramadhan, 30th April afternoon. The event aimed to invite the public to reap rewards and improve their practices in this blessed month of Ramadhan.

Among those participating was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The function began with the recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar and Al-Fatihah led by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. 80 mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide also participated in the event.

Source: Radio Television Brunei