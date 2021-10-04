The Ministry of Religious Affairs organised the ‘Malam Munajat’ or Munajat Night virtually, 2nd October night, as part of the continuous efforts to invitie the ministry’s staff and the public to bring themselves closer to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and seek His forgiveness by reciting Zikir, reading Surah Yasin and supplicating. With such a ceremony, it is hoped the country and its citizens and residents are protected and safe from all disaster and COVID-19.

The Munajat Night include ‘Doa Bagi Memohon Terhindar Dari Wabak COVID-19’ read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs.

This was followed by the Sayyidul Istighfar and reading of Surah Al-Fatihah by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The event also included the Reading of Surah Yasin, Doa Yasin, Zikir Istighfar and Taubah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei