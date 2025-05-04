Munajat Night Highlights Spiritual Healing Approaches for Mental Health



Bandar Seri Begawan: Mental health issues are real illnesses and the concept of ‘healing’ needs to be understood correctly, namely as a process of healing, recovery, and treatment and not just relaxing or resting to calm the mind. Apart from treatment by psychologists and psychiatrists, Tadabbur al-Qur’an is a form of therapy or recovery treatment that can be chosen from a spiritual perspective.





According to Radio Television Brunei, this matter was highlighted during a tazkirah or talk titled, ‘Healing with Tadabbur Al-Qur’an’ at the 24th Special Women’s munajat event organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The event was enriched by the participation of the Qariah champion of the National Level Musabaqah Al-Qur’an Reading for Adults 2025, students of the Youth Quran Tilawah Scheme, as well as members of the Takmir Committee and congregants of mosques, suraus, and religious halls nationwide.

