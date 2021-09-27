In the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-Nineteen in Brunei Darussalam in particular and the world in general, the Ministry of Religious Affairs organised a virtual Munajat Night ceremony from their respective homes, 25th September late afternoon.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar and the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. It was followed by the recitation of Surah Yaasin, Zikir Istighfar and Taubah as well as Doa or supplication to seek protection from COVID-19. Over 1,500 staff of the Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as the public participated the ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei