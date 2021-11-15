The Munajat Night organised by the Ministry of Religious resumed on 13th November night, to invite the public to be closer to Allah and seek forgiveness from the Almighty so that the country is protected from disasters and diseases, particularly COVID-19.

Among those joining the virtual event were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs, and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The Munajat Night included the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar, Zikir and Taubah. Also taking part were Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei