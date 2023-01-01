​Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala loves for His servants who always ask from the Almighty. In Al-Quran, there is information on the best ways to supplicate and matters that the ummah must ask for, such as goodness in this world and the Hereafter. That was among the content of a Tazkirah or talk titled ‘Permintaan Yang Sempurna’ during the 68th virtual Munajat Night, which was delivered by Awang Sallahuddin bin Haji Aminnuddin, Certified Da’ie of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The event was participated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Awang Mohammad Yassin bin Haji Ahmed, Acting Belait District Officer. Also joining the event were Takmir Committees of Pekan Seria Mosque, Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque, Kampung Madang; and Ar-Rahman Mosque, Kampung Tanjung Bunut, INCLUDING teachers and students of the Youth Tilawah Al-Quran Scheme, Division of Advanced Studies, Department of Islamic Studies, as well as Firqah Al-Husni Group, Youth Religious Programme, of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The event was also enlivened by congregants from 101 mosques including suraus and religious halls nationwide.

Source: Radio Television Brunei