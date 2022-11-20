​All road users are advised to increase vigilance by paying full attention and focus when driving on the road. The reminder was made by the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications as Chairman of the National Road Safety Council, MKKJR during Malam Munajat, 19th November night.

Also joining the Munajat Night was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Leading the event with the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah from Brunei International Airport Surau was Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha. The programme was jointly organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and MKKJR in conjunction with World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The programme was filled with a short talk titled ‘Pemanduan Berhemah’ or Ethical driving.

Source: Radio Television Brunei