The Ministry of Religious Affairs continued the virtual Munajat Night Ceremony by inviting the staff of the ministry and the public to together get closer to and seek forgiveness from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. By reciting munajat, istighfar, the reading of Surah Yasin, zikir, selawat and doa or supplication, the ceremony aimed to seek protection for the people and Brunei Darussalam are safe and prevented from all disasters and dangerous diseases, especially the COVID-19 epidemic.

Among those joining the ceremony were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs, Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence and Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

The ceremony was highlighted with a talk by the State Mufti and the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar as well as Surah Al- Fatihah, lazim verses and doa yassin.

Source: Radio Television Brunei