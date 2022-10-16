The Ministry of Religious Affairs continued the 57th Munajat Night virtually with participation of the public and congregants from 90 mosques including surau and religious halls nationwide.

Among the participants were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs AND Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The event was highlighted with a talk titled ‘Mencintai Rasulullah”.

Source: Radio Television Brunei