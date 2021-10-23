The Ministry of Religious Affairs is holding a virtual Munajat Night every Saturday Night which can be participated by members of the public from their respective homes.

It is one of the joint efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country by inviting the public to together enhance religious practices in addition to the usual practices. The public who wish to participate in the Munajat Night can click on the link shown on the screen or follow it live via Instagram ‘@pdi_kheu’. The Munajat night will continue on 17 Rabiulawal 1443 Hijrah corresponding to 23rd October 2021 starting at 6:30 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei