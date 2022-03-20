The Munajat Night organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs continued on 19th March night. Held virtually, the event was participated by staff of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and 62 mosques nationwide.

The event began with the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also participating in the online event were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. The event was also filled with short religious talk on repentance and hope.

Source: Radio Television Brunei