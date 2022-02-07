Increasing religious deeds in the month of Rejab can become a shield that protects us from COVID-19 infection. This is by going back to the basic practice namely prayer, aside from practices that Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassallam like which is giving alms. This was among the matters underlined at a tazkirah or short talk during the Munajat Night organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs which continued virtually, 5th February night. The event was participated by staff at the Prime Minister’s Office and the departments under it.

Among those joining were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar, Chief Syari’e Judge. The ceremony included the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar, Selawat and Asma ‘ul Husna. Also joining were the Secretary to the Cabinet Ministers’ Council and Clerk to the Legislative Council; Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, the Commissioner of Police and Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei