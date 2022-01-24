22nd January night’s Munajat Night organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs involved the participation of Staff from the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. The ceremony via virtually was also joined by 43 mosques nationwide.

Among those joining were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs, Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister of Defence and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. The Munajat Night included a religious talk titled ‘Panduan Sunnah Dalam Mencegah Musibah’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei