Among the signs of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala’s love to His servants is when His servants has a love for reciting istighfar. This was among the content of a tazkirah or talk during Malam Munajat or Munajat Night organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The event took place at the Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Akar, and 30 mosques nationwide also took part virtually, 15th January night.

Among those joining were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony included the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar, Surah Yasin, Doa Munajat and Zikir.

Source: Radio Television Brunei