The Munajat Night organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs continued on 1st January night, with a different format than previous weeks. The virtual event aimed to seek forgiveness from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala through munajat, reciting istighfar, zikir, selawat and mass reading of doa or supplication to seek protection from all disasters and COVID-19.

Participating in the event was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Dr. Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti, who also led the reading of Doa Munajat. Meanwhile, the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also joining the event was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei