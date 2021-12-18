As part of the efforts to curb COVID-19 in the country, the Munajat Night organised by the Ministy of Religious Affairs that is held virtually every Saturday will continue on the 18th of December 2021.

The Munajat Night will begin at 6:30 in the afternoon, and will include the reading of Surah Yasin, zikir and doa to seek protection from disaster and diseases, specifically COVID-19. Members of the public who wish to join, can click the link ‘munajatkhaskheu21’ or through Instagram ‘@pdi_kheu’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei