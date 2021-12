Kampung Kiudang and Pad Nunok Consultative Council in Tutong District held a virtual Munajat Night, 9th December night.

Among those joining the virtual event were Members of the Legislative Council. The event began with the mass reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Yasin, Doa seeking protection from COVID-19 and Doa Peliharakan Sultan and Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei