The Mukim Ukong Sales and Traditional Food Fiesta is hoped to provide opportunities and act as a platform for the residents under the Mukim Consultative Council to highlight the village products and at the same time, enhance their economies. Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council as Acting Penghulu of Mukim Ukong in an interview with RTB expressed his hope that the fiesta will be able to promote and introduce Mukim Ukong to others. The event was held yesterday morning at Kampung Bukit Multipurpose Hall, Mukim Ukong, Tutong District.

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli urged the villagers to promote their products especially the traditional one. He believed that the presence of traditional products will attract the interest of visitors. Meanwhile, youths are encouraged to take part in such activity and work along their parents.

The fiesta was officiated by Member of the Legislative Council. Among the highlight of the fiesta was sales of village vegetables, handicraft and 'pansuh' which is food cooked in bamboo.

The Mukim Ukong Sales and Traditional Food Fiesta was jointly-organised by Kampung Ukong Consultative Council, Kampung Bukit Consultative Council and Kampung Long Mayan Consultative Council. The activity is also hoped to foster close relations and unite the community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei