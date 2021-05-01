As a platform to make it easier for the public to prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya as well as for entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products, Battle Pro Marketing and Management Services held a 4-day Mubarak Fest which will end tomorrow at the Rizqun International Hotel. The expo features over 40 entrepreneurs who are one hundred per cent from the local subsidiary companies.

Various items can be found at the expo, including men's, women's and children's clothing as well as accessories and cakes at reasonable prices.

Source: Radio Television Brunei