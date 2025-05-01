Muara Port Blood Donation Campaign Collects 45 Pints



Muara: 45 pints of blood were collected during the annual blood donation campaign organized by the Muara Port Company (MPC) in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The event took place at Muara Port on the morning of May 1st.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Fazilah bin Yassin, the Chief Operating Officer of MPC, participated in the campaign. This initiative is part of MPC’s corporate social responsibility efforts to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.

