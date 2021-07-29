The Temburong District has a variety of unique village products and has the potential to be developed as One Village One Product. Yesterday morning, a delegation of 21 people from the Kampung Batang Mitus Mualaf Guidance Class visited the Temburong district.

The delegation watched the making of handicraft such as ‘pemarang’ and other products at the Kampung Semabat Religious Hall in Mukim Bokok. They also viewed a demonstration of salted duck egg processing, exhibition as well as traditional food organized by the Women’s Bureau of the Kampung Puni Consultative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei