MS ABDB Dominates Tug-of-War Open at Chung Hwa Kiudang School

Tutong: The Tug-of-War Open, held in conjunction with the 2nd Adau Gayoh Celebration 2025, took place at Chung Hwa Kiudang School in the Tutong District on the afternoon of June 22nd. The event saw enthusiastic participation and competitive spirit as teams vied for top positions in the 680-kilogramme and 560-kilogramme categories.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Tug-of-War Open was graced by the presence of Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer, who attended the event to show support for the participants. The competition featured two categories, both of which were clinched by MS ABDB, demonstrating their strength and coordination.

The event was organized by the Kampung Kiudang and Pad Nunok Tutong Consultative Council. It served as a highlight of the 2nd Adau Gayoh Celebration, bringing together the community in a display of teamwork and traditional sportsmanship.