Following the Current Situation of COVID-19 Infection in Brunei Darussalam, the Business Continuity Plan, Maritime and Port Authority, MPABD is activated. Thus, MPABD personnel with non-continuous shift work will work from their respective homes, while Marine Division, Port Clearance Section and Vessel Traffic Management Section will remain open as required.

Meanwhile, the MPABD’s office buildings and counters will be temporarily closed effective tomorrow, 11 August 2021, until a date to be announced later. For any applications, complaints and enquiries, the public can contact MPABD through WhatsApp and SMS at 8312809 during office hours or email to info@mpabd.gov.bn. The public can visit and follow Instagram account @mpa.brunei and website at www.mpabd.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei