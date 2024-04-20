Mount Ruang Eruption Forces Flight Cancellations, Affecting Thousands in North Sulawesi

MANADO - The eruption of Mount Ruang in Tagulandang, North Sulawesi, has led to the cancellation of 47 flights at Sam Ratulangi Airport, impacting over 6,000 passengers scheduled to travel domestically and internationally.

According to Philippines News Agency, General Manager of Sam Ratulangi Airport, the flights were destined for cities including Jakarta, Surabaya, Sorong, and Balikpapan, as well as several international routes. The disruptions occurred on Friday, with all affected flights postponed to the following day. Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for rescheduling options or refunds.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) has advised that the safe zone is currently within a six-kilometer radius of the eruption's center. Over the past 24 hours, PVMBG has observed five significant eruptions, accompanied by rumbling sounds, seismic activity, and volcanic lightning. From April 1 to 17, there have been numerous seismic events recorded, including 1,439 deep volcanic earthquakes, 569 shallow volcanic earthquakes, six local tectonic earthquakes, and 167 distant tectonic earthquakes on Mount Ruang.

As a precaution, thousands of residents have been evacuated from the affected areas to ensure their safety.