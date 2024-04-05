Mount Kalawitan’s Forest Fire Deemed Non-Threatening to Tourism Ventures

SABANGAN - Despite the ongoing forest fire on Mount Kalawitan, local officials reassure that tourism in the area, a key economic and recreational hub spanning Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Benguet, will remain unaffected.

According to Philippines News Agency, the fire's location is significantly remote, ensuring that it poses no risk to Mount Kalawitan's tourism activities. The mountain is renowned for its vastness and natural beauty, attracting numerous visitors and serving as a critical watershed for both Mountain Province and Kalinga.

The suspicion that animal hunters may have ignited the blaze, which was exacerbated by strong winds, has prompted local officials to contemplate preventive measures. Taltala disclosed plans to introduce incentives for villages that achieve a forest fire-free year, aiming to bolster local commitment to environmental stewardship. This proposal, expected to gain council approval and funding in the upcoming year, aligns with the community spirit celebrated during the Gagayam festival in Sabangan.

Mount Kalawitan is not only a trekking destination but also a favored venue for sky-running and cycling events, drawing hundreds of participants and sports enthusiasts. Moreover, the municipality has developed an 'overlanding' area on the mountain, catering to visitors who prefer to camp in nature without the need for extensive hiking. This facility offers unique experiences, merging outdoor adventure with convenience and an opportunity to engage with the local environment and culture.

As Taltala emphasizes, Mount Kalawitan provides a serene escape for city dwellers, offering peace, tranquility, and a profound connection with nature, alongside the chance to partake in the region's rich traditions and communal life.