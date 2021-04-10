The Excellent Student Workshop is an approach thought to be effective in disseminating meaningful information to Year 6 students so that they can balance achievements in academics and co-curriculum with efforts and ideas as a student. Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School held a Primary School Assessment PSR Candidate Motivation and Workshop, yesterday morning.

The workshop was participated by 162 pupils. Among the participants was the granddaughter of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Raihaanah Hanaaul Bolqiah binti Pengiran Anak Khairul Khalil. Among the workshop’s objectives is to help the pupils explore their self-potential in helping them achieve their goals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei